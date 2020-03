WACO, TX – The Lady bears celebrated their 10th straight regular season Big 12 title at the Ferrell Center, after defeating Kansas State 83-58. The Lady Bears have a very dedicated fan base, and they had the chance to mingle with the team, after the blowout win against the Wildcats.

“Each year has a different memory for me,” Kim Mulkey said. “The fans are always a memory, the players are always a memory.”