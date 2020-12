WACO, TX — Baylor men’s basketball team was forced to shut down, due to COVID-19. Currently, the Lady Bears are in the clear, with no positive tests, and they’re focused on controlling what they can control, as they face Texas Tech on Monday at the Ferrell Center.

“We share the same facility, we share the same weight room,” Kim Mulkey said. “You just try to do the best you can, and follow the protocols and wash your hands, stay six feet apart, keep your mask on and just do the best we can.”