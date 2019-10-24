Lady Bears Exhibition Game vs. Langston Friday

WACO, TX – The Lady Bears are playing Langston University in an exhibition game on Friday at the Ferrell Center, with a 7:00 pm tip off. Baylor has a strong returning roster, with new additions from transfers to freshmen, most notably Te’a Cooper, who takes over at point guard. Coach Mulkey talked about what to expect from the Lady Bears tomorrow night.

“We have some of the same parts,” Kim Mulkey said. “And we can be as good a team hopefully at some point, but totally different at some positions, very quick very athletic we’ll get up and down the floor, it’s just gonna be a process of who needs to play together, who can do what defensively.”