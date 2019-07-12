Lady Bears: Experience of a Lifetime at ESPYS

WACO, TX – The Lady Bears were one of seven teams nominated for the ESPY Best Team. This award category is very tough, as they were going up against teams like the Patriots, Raptors and the United States Women’s National Soccer team, who ended up winning the ESPY for Best Team. Even though the Lady Bears didn’t win, they’ll never forget their experience in Los Angeles, for the ESPYS.

“A dream come true,” Honesty Scott-Grayson said. “Not a lot people are invited to the ESPYS, and seeing all the celebrities, and being able to be a part of it, was an honor.”

The Lady Bears were surrounded by the best athletes in the nation, and they got the chance to meet some of their idols.

“I got to talk to Zion, and got to see Odell, Usher,” Caitlin Bickle said. “And it’s weird, because that’s their normal life.”

Caitlin also talked about the importance of the awards given out, and how appreciative the crowd was for each ESPY winner.