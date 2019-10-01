Lady Bears Hold First Practice of Season

WACO, TX – The Lady Bears held their first practice of the season today, marking the start of their journey, to defend their title. Last season was a story book ending, overcoming adversity in the National Championship, as they lost Lauren Cox to an injury, followed by Notre Dame rallying back; however, Chloe Jackson iced the victory, making the go ahead layup, with :06 seconds left on the clock. Coach Mulkey walked down memory lane today at practice.

“To play in front of that many people,” Kim Mulkey said. “To win a National Championship, to have it go down to the wire, will make them better players, will make us a better team eventually, because they’ll have that memory.”