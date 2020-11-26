Lady Bears Honor DiDi Richards With “We Believe” Shirts.

WACO, TX — The Lady Bears open their season tonight against Central Arkansas, and they’ll be wearing special shirts dedicated to senior DiDi Richards. The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year is recovering from a spinal cord shock injury, sustained at practice a few weeks ago. Richards has made outstanding progress, going from not being able to feel her lower extremities, to actually participating in practice. She will not be playing tonight, but she’ll be on the sideline, feeling very loved.

“When I saw them, my heart kind of dropped,” Didi Richards said. “It says ‘we believe’ at the top it made me feel the support that was going on non-stop from everyone, and I’m so grateful for everyone, and it’s all in God’s hands and I’ve been getting prayers from everyone so I’m just thankful for everybody that’s had my back throughout this entire process.”