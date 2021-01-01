Lady Bears’ Moon Ursin is the Definition of Strong Work Ethic

WACO, TX — Baylor senior guard Moon Ursin has exemplified a strong work ethic, and it’s paying dividends her senior year – earning a starting spot in the rotation.

Last year, Ursin was in the rotation as the first player to come off the bench – and now that she’s a starter, she’s able to see everything she’s put into the game has paid off.

“Just being in the position I was in to now, the key word has been patient,” Moon Ursin said. “It’s been really, really hard. It took me a long time to believe that I was recruited here for a reason, but I started believing that. And my coaches instilled that in me. My teammates told me that every day. So just continue to work, and now I feel like my old self again. To where I’m just playing basketball.”

“Moon has always been this great player,” DiDi Richards said. “I think this year, her confidence is shining bright like a diamond. And it looks great. And it’s something that I really look forward to every game.”