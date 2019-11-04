Lady Bears Open Season With Pre-Game Ring & Banner Ceremony

WACO TX – The Lady Bears kick off their season tomorrow night at the Ferrell Center, with a pre-game ring and banner ceremony, celebrating their 2019 National Title. The ceremony begins at 5:30 pm, and the doors are opening early at 4:30 pm.

Leading up to their season opener, the Lady Bears won both of their exhibition games, outscoring their opponents in both games by a combined 247 points to 95. As for tomorrow, the team is thrilled to go down memory lane, celebrating their National Championship.

“It’s just kind a fun moment,” Kim Mulkey said. “And you just kind of watch their faces, and relive kind of what they feel through the smiles of seeing that ring. I have seen the ring, it’s ridiculous.”

“I feel like we’ve been waiting for a lifetime,” Juicy Landrum said. “It’s gonna be great to have the best fans in the country here, and just be able to celebrate that with the teammates and and our new teammates, it’s gonna be fun.”