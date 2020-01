WACO, TX – The Lady Bears played Texas Tech on Saturday, and it was a tight game in the first two quarters, with multiple lead changes. In the fourth quarter, Baylor took a 21 point lead, but the Red Raiders rallied, to lose by eight points. Overall it was a competitive game, which is a little different than their usual blowout victories.

“I think people honestly probably like it close,” Kim Mulkey said. “You ever see them just sitting there?”