Lady Bears Working Like a Well-Oiled Machine

WACO, TX – The Lady Bears are heading into the holidays coming off a blowout win over Arkansas State, where Juicy Landrum dazzled the crowd, setting an NCAA record, making 14 three pointers. The team was clicking on all cylinders, finishing with 37 assists, and 42 field goals.

“That’s this game at it’s best,” Kim Mulkey said. “That’s the beauty of basketball, when you have a team, guys, you can go back in the NBA in some different eras, and see that’s all they did, they never dribbled, they just passed the ball and found each other.”