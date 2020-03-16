Breaking News
Killeen Police Investigate a Triple Homicide.
Lampasas Seniors Hope to Resume Baseball in 2020

WACO, TX – The Lampasas Badgers played their “final” game of the season yesterday, winning the tournament they were hosting. The seniors on the team mean something special to head coach Shane Doege, and the team is hopeful they’ll get back to the baseball diamond before June.

“I love coming out here competing with my guys,” Hayden Hammerschmidt said. “It’s pretty sad that it has to end like this, but we’re hoping for a better future.”

“This group of guys, they’ve been here since I came their freshman year,” Shane Doege said. “So four years, they’re a really special group of kids, so it would be heartbreaking for me and them.”

