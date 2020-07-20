Lance Lynn Eager for 1st Career Opening Day Start

WACO, TX – We’re five days out form the Rangers season opener against the Rockies, where Lance Lynn will be making his first career Opening Day start. In a press conference, Lynn talked about how well the team hit in their intrasquad games, so he’s thrilled to set the tone for the season on Friday.

“It’s an honor,” Lance Lynn said. “I’ve never had that in all my career, so for me to start Opening Day, I’m looking forward to it, I’m ready for it I know that it’s a weird year, but to be the first one out of the gate, hopefully I can start us strong, and everybody can build off of that and we can make a run at this thing.”