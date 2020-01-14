Lauren Cox is Invaluable to the Lady Bears

WACO, TX – The Lady Bears have been back to full strength for a few weeks, since Lauren Cox has returned to the starting five. The two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year’s talent speaks for itself, but what makes her invaluable to the Lady Bears, is her ability to bring out the full potential in her teammates.

“She can create a shot off of a pass, for every teammate on that floor,” Kim Mulkey said. “She’s like a coach on the floor, and that’s what I tell them, don’t look at me just ask L.C. And she see’s plays develop, before they get there.”

“L.C. is the key to this team I believe,” Moon Ursin said. “Offensively, defensively, she’s a leader, she communicates well with us, and she makes us better each and every day, whether it’s getting on us or just teaching us, you can’t help but get better playing with her.”