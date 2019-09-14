LEADING OFF: Twins-Indians play 2; Greinke starts for Astros

The tarp rests on the field after a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Indians is postponed due to the weather, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. The Indians and Twins will play a doubleheader on Saturday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

A look at what’s happening around the majors Saturday:

CENTRAL RACE

The weekend’s AL Central showdown series between Minnesota and Cleveland will start with a doubleheader.

The teams played two full innings Friday night before thunderstorms swept through Progressive Field, and the game was called after a wait of 1 hour, 57 minutes.

Minnesota entered leading the Indians by 3½ games.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had already planned to use his bullpen in Saturday’s game, and the rainout will make things more challenging for the Twins. Mike Clevinger, who has won his past 10 decisions, will start Saturday’s opener for Cleveland.

ZACK ATTACK

Zack Greinke is 5-1 with a 3.32 ERA in seven starts for Houston since the Astros acquired him from Arizona. Greinke is 15-5 with a 2.99 ERA overall going into Saturday’s start against Kansas City and Mike Montgomery (3-8).

REVERSAL OF FORTUNE?

NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom of the Mets is 0-4 with a 3.23 ERA in nine starts against the Dodgers going into Saturday’s outing against Los Angeles. The Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu is 4-1 with a 1.38 ERA in seven starts against New York.

BACK IN TIME

Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 2.15 ERA) will continue his attempt to pitch his way back into form before the postseason when the Tampa Bay right-hander makes his second start since missing four months with a right forearm strain. The Los Angeles-area native faces the Angels in Anaheim. Glasnow went just two innings in his first start last weekend, but reported no ill effects from those 41 pitches. The Rays got more good news for their playoff chase when AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell was tentatively slated to start Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Snell has been out since July with an elbow problem that required surgery. Having Snell in the rotation seems vital to the Rays’ hopes.

RETURNING ARMS

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino, who hasn’t pitched this season because of a lat injury, is expected to make his debut Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels. Severino made three minor league injury rehabilitation appearances. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery will return from Tommy John surgery to face Toronto on Sunday, possibly following an opener. Montgomery hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since May 1, 2018.

