WACO, TX — The No. 2 Bears face No. 5 Texas on Tuesday night in Austin. News broke today, that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the game. Scott Drew anticipates a tough matchup against the Longhorns, as both teams aren’t very different.

“A lot of similarities to our team,” Scott Drew said. “Two top 10 defenses in the country, two teams that are really good on the glass, two teams that are really good in transition, very talented players and experienced players.”