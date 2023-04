WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Shortly after entering the transfer portal former Baylor guard LJ Cryer announced he’ll be transferring to Houston to finish out his collegiate career.

Baylor transfer LJ Cryer tells me that he has committed to Houston. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 9, 2023

Cryer joins the Cougars who enter the Big 12 conference next year, setting up at least one matchup with the Bears during the 2023-24 NCAA Basketball season.

Cryer averaged 11.3 PPG during his three years at Baylor, 15 PPG in the 2022-23 season.