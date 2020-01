WACO, Texas — Reports began to surface this morning that the Cowboys had found their new head coach, less than 24 hours after officially releasing Jason Garrett.

Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

There are even reports of McCarthy assembling his staff consisting of Saints Linebacker coach Mike Nolan.

Saints LB coach Mike Nolan has been named as one of McCarthy’s targets as the next #Cowboys DC.



He was being congratulated by family & friends in the Saints parking lot today.



When @sayneykid asked if he was headed to Dallas, Nolan’s response was:



“I think so.” — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 6, 2020

There have been no official announcements from the Cowboys but the hiring seems imminent.

Eric Boynton of WFRI in Green Bay joined Fox 44 to let Cowboys fans know what to expect.