A Pair of McLennan Higlanders Earn Conference Honors

Posted:

McLennan Community College Press Release:

McLennan Baseball’s Miguel Santos and Brady Rose earned the first Player of the Week honors for 2021 from the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.

Santos, a Burleson native and second-year member of the Highlander squad, is the Position Player of the Week. He had a .421 batting average in four games over the weekend, recording a double, three home runs, nine RBIs, four walks and seven runs scored.

Rose, of Westminster, Colorado, also a second-year member of the Highlander squad, is the Pitcher of the Week. He picked up a 3-1 win on the mound against Odessa allowing just one earned run on two hits with six strikeouts.

