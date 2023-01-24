LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Academy Independent School District has announced the next head football coach of the Bumblebees.

The district said on Tuesday morning that Coach Mark Mullins has 25 years of coaching experience, and has served as Academy’s Offensive Coordinator for the past season. Mullins was the Assistant Head Football Coach at Gatesville High School, where they were Bi-District Finalists in 2020 and 2021.

Coach Mullins started his career in the Dallas/Fort Worth area – starting at Irving High School, followed by Arlington High School and C.F. Brewer High School – before moving to the Central Texas area. He coached running backs (2008-2009) prior to serving as Assistant Head Football Coach (2010-2015) at Stony Point High School – where they were State Semi-finalists in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

Mullins was later named the Assistant Head Football Coach and Offensive Coordinator for Connally High School before going to Cedar Ridge High School as the Offensive Coordinator – during which the team had the 13-6A top-ranked offense in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and were District Champions in 2016 and 2017, the 6A – Division 1 State Semi-Finalist (2017), Bi-District Champions (2018), and Bi-District Finalists (2019).

Academy ISD Athletic Director Jared Hunt is excited to have Coach Mullins as the

Bumblebees’ new Head Football Coach stating, “I have tremendous confidence in Mark

Mullins’ leadership and believe he is positioned to continue the progress of this football

program. It is imperative that we have continuity and stability for our team and our

coaching staff as we move forward. Mark has a strong, detailed vision for the continued

success of the football program that is in line with the foundation of the Academy

Athletic Department. We are extremely excited for Mark and the Mullins family!”

Coach Mullins stated he is enthusiastic about the opportunity to be the Head Football

Coach at Academy High School, “Getting the chance to continue to develop

these student-athletes is a dream come true. So many positive things are happening in

this district, which is a tribute to our leadership and this community. My family and I are

thrilled to be a part of such a great school district.”

The district says Coach Mullins has been married to his wife, Jennifer, for 23 years. She is an

elementary teacher at Academy ISD. They have two college-aged children, Luke and Avery.