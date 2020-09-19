After Baptism By Fire, A&M’s Spiller Poised for a Big 2020

COLLEGE STATION — With youth at the wide receiver position, Isaiah Spiller’s role in the Texas A&M offense is even more important.

Spiller eclipsed the 1,000 all-purpose-yards mark as a freshman despite starting the year behind Jashaun Corbin. After Corbin went down with an injury early in the season Spiller was forced to grow up quickly.

“That was a big responsibility went on him and how quick it went on him to be a starter after a game two injury,” Fisher said. “He had done well in camp and hopefully you could have supplemented him in a backup role for a few more games before you had to do that. That’s a big role for him to come in and have 900 some yards and catch the ball.

Those reps will come in handy as he looks to continue his role as the featured back under Fisher in 2020.

“Isaiah’s a great young man who’s getting better and better and yeah he’s gonna be counted upon,” Fisher said. “He’s extremely, extremely important for our offense coming this year and needs to have a great year.“