Aggies Confident Heading into Match-up with Clemson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M starts their journey through one of the nation’s most difficult schedules on Saturday when they Head to Death Valley to take on the Top-ranked and defending Champion Clemson Tigers.

Texas A&M has preached all off season that the schedule presents opportunities for this team, and this is an opportunity that offensive lineman Jared Hocker is confident they will take care of.

“Yes,” Hocker said when asked is Clemson was primed for an Upset. “There will be an upset.”

His Head Coach Jimbo Fisher didn’t seem thrilled Hocker said that, walking a fine line between confidence and bulletin board material.

“Jared better Play well,” Fisher said to a room full of laughter. “I’m glad their confident, but what Jared said, doesn’t need to be said. That’s great, but at the same time you have to play well. After the first two hits of the game that stuff all goes away anyways, you know what I mean? We’re going to play. But they have a great team and I’m sure they’re confident in them selves, our guys believe in what they do, that’s why you do what they do.”

The Aggies enter Saturday’s Match-up as a 17 1/2 point underdog to the Tigers.