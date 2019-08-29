Aggies Preparing for ‘Faceless’ Opponent in Texas State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M will open the second consecutive season on a Thursday night when they welcome in Texas State, on Thursday night to Kyle Field.

Jimbo Fisher said he is starting to see his culture taking hold by his players speech and their actions. One of Jimbo’s biggest bullet points is preparing for ‘faceless opponents’ meaning it doesn’t matter if you’re playing Texas State or Clemson, you better prepare your best.

“Your opponent doesn’t matter,” he said. “What matters is yourself. Who you play does not matter. I know people don’t believe that. There’s a standard to which you have to play. You have to play to your standard, how you play. They’re coming to win that game too. They have a very good team and coaches that have experience.”

While the Aggies enter the game as a 30-plus point favorite and the top-ranked Clemson Tigers loom in week two, Jimbo said they have not even talked Tigers, because they can’t take Texas State for granted.

“Listen you don’t ever take anything for granted,” he said. “We have to play well, we have to get better, we have to improve. We have to play as a unit, we have to make the adjustments. When the scoreboard lights are on it changes. it’s a standard you have to play to and it doesn’t matter who the opponent is.”

A&M and Texas State kick off at 7:30pm on Thursday night on the SEC Network.