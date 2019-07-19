Aggies Preparing With a ‘Championship Mindset’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s difficult schedule has been well documented, but the Aggies have maintained they are excited for the opportunity.

Of course before they compete against any team on their schedule, they have to put in work during the summer. But Fisher wants them to do more than just get their work done he wants to envision those championship moments they expect to be in this fall.

“People asked Michael Jordan all the time, What do you do different at the end of the game? His answer was, I don’t, I’m the same as I was in practice everybody else changes I don’t change, because every day I practice was for the NBA championship,” Fisher said. “I think trying to get your players to understand that at everything they do, they’re putting themselves in that mindset. As you’re running as you’re doing the rep as you’re making the throws you’re making the tackles. I’m doing this right now and the game is on the line.”

Junior Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike knows that mindset goes beyond the football complex as well.

“You can be really really good, or you can be great, and there’s a difference,” he said. “Being really good is just, your God given ability and just doing things here and there, but being great is watching film, getting your rest, eating the right foods, asking questions and these little things that can enhance your against a whole different level.”