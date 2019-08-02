Aggies With Plenty of Work to Do Over The Next Month

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M opened fall camp on Thursday four weeks to-the-day from when they open their season at Kyle Field against Texas State.

Jimbo Fisher has instilled the mindset in his guys that good is not good enough, that was the feeling after practice number one on Thursday.

“I thought was very average,” he said. “I mean as far as that, was it the execution? We’ll see if it was execution or the other guys making a play or because we’re not doing something right that’s where the film will tell it’s it’s hard to tell. Sometimes always when you’re in the practice field.”

Fisher also thought his quarterback was ‘Okay’ on Day one, as Kellen Mond takes full control of this team as the solidified starter. Mond knows there is a lot of room for improvement and he is confident they will make big strides over the next month.

“I think that we’re only going to get better and, you know, had some slip ups today,” Mond said. “Both offense and defense making mistakes but not the first day with, getting guys adjusted to the offense and defense. Like I said we’re going to continue to grow and see where we’re at at the end on Fall camp.”

Texas A&M will be back on the practice field on Friday.