Alternative Baseball Organization Aims to Add Teams in Central Texas

WACO — The Alternative Baseball organization is aiming to bring baseball to Adults 15-and-over in Central Texas with Austism and special needs.

The organization was founded in 2016 by Taylor Duncan who loves the game of baseball but found himself limited by developmental delays and social stigmas.

Duncan who is now the Commissioner/ Director of the Alternative Baseball Organization wants to bring teams to Central Texas.

If you would like to participate as a coach or manager, click here. If you would like to sign up to play, click here.

You can also get more information by contacting info@alternativebaseball.org or calling 770-313-1762.