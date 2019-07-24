A&M’s Fisher Likes Tweaks to The Targeting Rule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 2019 will bring with it a tweak to the targeting rule that will force officials to be more precise with their reviews.

Officials will call targeting on the field, after which they will stop the game to review the foul, like normal. But the replay official must “confirm” the targeting call or “reverse” it the call cannot simply “stand”.

Texas A&M Head coach Jimbo Fisher likes the more definitive rule, especially when you’re dealing with ejections and suspensions.

“I think it’s excellent, because it at least sets a standard for what it is, it’s defined,” Fisher said. “I think once you’ve defined something you can coach something. It’s hard to be consistent with how you do things and how you coach things if you don’t know the rules.”

The rule also will suspend a player after their 3rd confirmed targeting call, which would have resulted in a suspension of Texas A&M safety Donovan Wilson last fall.