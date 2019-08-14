A&M’s Mond Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Texas A&M Press Release:

TYLER, Texas – Texas A&M Football’s Kellen Mond has been named to the seventh annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, announced Tuesday at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce East Texas Kick-Off Luncheon.

Mond, a junior quarterback from San Antonio, Texas, tallied over 30 touchdowns a season ago as he saw an increase in every statistical category from his freshman campaign. The right-hander finished fourth in total offense, fifth in touchdowns through the air and sixth in passing yardage in the Southeastern Conference.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

The Watch List announced Tuesday will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists in November and then up to 5 finalists in December. Selections will be made by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans, and previous winners. The finalists will be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for January 15, 2020.

This year’s Watch List (complete list attached) includes:

• 42 players from all 10 conferences including 1 independent (American, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Conference USA, MAC, MW, Pac-12, SEC, and Sun Belt)

• Players representing Universities from 20 different states and 34 schools

• Wide receivers lead the nominations with 20, followed by quarterbacks (10), running backs (9), and offensive linemen (3). Texas A&M opens 2019 against Texas State on August 29 at Kyle Field, a Thursday night contest set to be broadcast on SEC Network.