A&M’s Mond Remains Steady Through First Three Weeks

Mond bounces back and is ready for the opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Kellen Mond had a nice bounce-back performance against Lamar on Saturday heading into the conference opener this Saturday.

Mond Completed 20 of his 28 passes for 317 yards a touchdown and an interception. After a rough outing at Clemson, his head coach, Jimbo Fisher was happy to see his QB have a good outing on Saturday, but he’s been the same guy all year.

“He played efficiently and had a good outing,” Fisher said. “To say his confidence was going, I don’t know if it was ever going. Sometimes games don’t go as well, sometimes you don’t make as good of calls, that’s ball. Watch Sunday afternoons watch every Saturday. He has a short memory, I promise you that. Quarterbacks and DB’s have the shortest memories of all because those are the places that people know when you don;t do right, generally. I think he’ll be fine, He’s playing well, he had a great practice and I think he’ll do really well this week.”

