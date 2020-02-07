As Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith Comes Back Others Have Upped Their Game

WACO, Texas — NaLyssa Smith returned to the Baylor line up on Wednesday night scoring 19 points in her first start since suffering her high ankle sprain.

While Smith was on the mend other players like Queen Egbo had to really step up their game. Egbo feels like that time with an increased work-load helped her grow up a lot faster.

“I felt like every game you play you just get a little bit more comfortable and you grow a little bit,” Egbo said. “I feel like during the time she was out. It was definitely an opportunity for me to grow and to get more comfortable in areas I wasn’t as comfortable as I should have been.”

Egbo isn’t the only one who has flashed over the last few weeks as Head Coach Kim Mulkey likes what Moon Urisn has given the team, allowing her an embarrassment of riches when everyone is healthy.

“They just give me a rotation, that we don’t miss a beat until we get ‘Lyss [Nalyssa Smith] back to hundred percent she and Moon are playing good, and it’s just good to see.”

Baylor will return to action on Saturday when they travel to Manhattan, Kansas.