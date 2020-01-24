As The Years Pass The Standard Doesn’t Change for Highlander Baseball

WACO, Texas — The McLennan Highlanders are, once again, and odds-on-favorite to make another trip to the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction Colorado.

Head Coach Mitch Thompson, in his 6th season, said they have 10 Division-One signees and they are expecting a few more to pop up throughout the season.

“I think we’ll have five or six more that’ll happen this spring,” he said. “So we’ve got guys that are talented and division one’s want them that’s always great, but you’ve got to get guys that are really bought in to trying to make this year special and not so much looking forward to where they’re going from here.”

Year in and year out the Highlanders churn out players to division one and professional baseball but somehow they don’t skip a beat when it comes to being in the mix to get to the World Series.

“It’s really Coach T,” Sophomore Jalen Battles said. “He set it way before us, just chemistry in the history [of this program].”

Thompson says it’s all about getting the right kids who buy in from day one.

“Your freshmen don’t even know if they belong yet they haven’t haven’t done anything,” he said. “The sophomores are all looking to try and get to the next place, so how do you create atmosphere that this is really special? Thankfully, we’ve been able to do a pretty good job of it over the years.”

As the season begins and the high-rankings pile up, Thompson and his team know there’s a ton of work to be done between now and June, and that starts today.

“He just preaches going to work every single day and just having a plan, and just executing that plan every single day,” Sophomore Brett Squires said.

McLennan will open their season next Friday, January 31st at Bosque-River Ballpark.