Auburn Preparing For Loud Environment at Kyle Field

AUBURN, Alabama — The AUburn Tigers will bring their number-eight ranked and a freshman quarterback into Kyle Field on Saturday for their SEC Opener against A&M.

Freshman Bo Nix will be making his first true road start, but he does have a dramatic win over Oregon in the opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington earlier this season.

Head Coach Gus Malzahn knows Saturday will be a little different for his signal caller.

“The fact that we had the first game on the road — Now we had more fans and then they had but it was still an exciting atmosphere a big game — so he has that back pocket as far as experience,” Malzahn said. “Now what we’re going to see here is — we’re truly going on the road, in one of the loudest places probably in our league. We’ll do a good job the crowd noise and we’ve done that really the last three weeks, even though we were playing at home, I think it’s like anything else, it will be his first experience but I know that he is a he’s a great competitor, the moment won’t be too big I’ve said that before.”

Texas A&M and Auburn Kick off at 2:30pm on Saturday at Kyle Field.