BELTON, Texas – Lake Belton High School is renaming its batting cages in memory of a student-athlete.

The Belton Independent School District says the cages will be renamed the Jace Jefferson Memorial Batting Cages at a dedication ceremony at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The ceremony honors Jace Jefferson, who died of glioblastoma brain cancer in 2016. He attended High Point Elementary and North Belton Middle School, and was slated to be a member of the Class of 2023 at LBHS, the school’s first graduating class.

