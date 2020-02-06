Baylor Adds Five to 2020 Recruiting Class on Wednesday

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor head coach Dave Aranda announced Wednesday his first BU signees, inking five of the nation’s top high school football players that will join the program for the 2020 season.

Included in the group are three defensive backs, one offensive lineman and one quarterback. There is one player each from Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

Wednesday’s signees add to the 12 student-athletes previously announced in December during the initial signing period to give the Bears a 17-man class for 2020.

FEBRUARY SIGNEES

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School

Mike Harris S 5-10 160 Phenix City, Ala./Central HS

Micah Mazzccua OL 6-4 340 Philadelphia, Pa./St. Frances (Md.) Academy

Chateau Reed S 6-2 175 Lawton, Okla./HS

Blake Shapen QB 6-0 192 Shreveport, La./Evangel Christian Academy

Alfahiym Walcott S 6-2 187 Wilmington, N.C./Butler CC

Mike Harris (5-10, 160)

S | Phenix City, Ala. | Central (Ala.) HS

High School: Played for coach Jamey Dubose at Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama … led team to 12-2 record, including a 6-0 mark in region play … Red Devils advanced to Alabama Class 7A championship game … first team All-State selection … finished senior season with 75 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery … scored one touchdown … helped team to state championship victory in 2018 … totaled 48 tackles (37 solo) with seven passes broken up as a junior … posted 19 tackles as a sophomore in 2017 … consensus three-star rating … No. 43 player in Alabama according to 247 Sports … No. 91 corner nationally … Rivals’ No. 41 player in Alabama … ESPN’s No. 61 safety in the country … No. 41 in Alabama … picked Baylor over Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Tennessee

Personal: Son of Michael Harris and Monica Torbert … has two siblings, Sterlin Harris and Destiny Torbert … plans to major in sport science

Micah Mazzccua (6-4, 340)

OL | Philadelphia, Pa. | St. Frances (Md.) Academy

High School: Prepped at St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, Maryland for coach Messay Hailemariam … helped team to 11-1 record in 2019 playing a national schedule … Under Armour All-America Game selection … consensus three-star prospect … 247 Sports’ No. 24 player in Maryland … No. 768 nationally … nation’s No. 48 offensive guard … Rivals’ No. 17 player in Maryland … No. 51 offensive tackle in country … ESPN’s No. 24 player in Maryland … No. 37 offensive guard in the US … selected Baylor over Michigan

Personal: Son of Maurice and Monica Mazzccua … has four siblings: Maurice, Ryan, Adonis and Roman … undecided on major … last name pronounced muh-ZOO-cuh

Chateau Reed (6-2, 175)

S | Lawton, Okla. | Lawton HS

High School: Played at Lawton (Okla.) High School for coach Randy Breeze … 38 receptions for 862 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 … also returned a kick and an interception for touchdowns … Oklahoma Coaches Association All-state selection … second team Maxpreps Oklahoma All-State pick … honorable mention Tulsa World all-state … All-District 6A-II-1 honoree … 39 receptions for 775 yards and 11 scores during junior season … VYPE Oklahoma Top 100 selection … consensus three-star prospect … 247 Sports’ No. 13 player in Oklahoma … No. 65 safety nationally … ESPN ranks at No. 15 in the state … No. 66 safety in the country … Rivals called him No. 20 player in state of Oklahoma … also competes on the track in the 200 meters and long jump

Personal: Son of Chateau Sr. and Ronnicka Reed … has three siblings: Latrina, Jamal and Savannah … planning to major in computer science

Blake Shapen (6-0, 192)

QB | Shreveport, La. | Evangel Christian Academy

High School: Prepped at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana for coach Byron Dawson … led team to 6-5 record … first team All-District selection … Passed for 2,049 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions … added 324 rushing yards with five touchdowns … four-star prospect according to ESPN … No. 16 player in Louisiana … No. 22 quarterback nationally … Rivals three-star recruit … No. 27 player in Louisiana … No. 21 dual-threat quarterback … 247 Sports’ No. 33 player in Louisiana and No. 31 pro-style quarterback … also a talented baseball player that will play both sports at Baylor … ranked as the No. 4 player in Louisiana and No. 1 shortstop prospect in state … selected to 2019 Under Armour All-America baseball game at Wrigley Field in Chicago … chose Baylor over USC, UCLA and Arizona State

Personal: Son of Ken and Pam Shapen … has two siblings, Vaughn and Kyle … plans to major in business … uncle, Hal Sutton, was is a professional golfer with 15 all-time wins

Alfahiym Walcott (6-2, 187)

DB | Wilmington, N.C. | Butler CC

Prior to Baylor: Played one season at Butler (Kansas) Community College for coach Tim Schaffner … appeared in 13 games … helped team to 10-3 record and win over Trinity Valley CC in the Midwest Classic Bowl … tallied 70 tackles (52 solo) with three interceptions … added 3.0 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles … finished with 14 pass breakups … honorable mention All-Jayhawk Conference … top game came on Aug. 31 against Snow College where he finished with eight tackles, an interception and a forced fumble … Against Dodge City, totaled nine tackles with six solo stops, an interception and two pass breakups … redshirted 2018 season … prepped at Laney High School in Wilmington, N.C. for coach Ashaad Yeoman … 20 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns as a senior … added 21 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns … three-star prospect … No. 14 Junior College defensive back prospect according to 247 Sports … No. 123 on 247 Sports’ JUCO list … No. 28 player in North Carolina … ESPN’s No. 15 junior college corner nationally … retains three years of eligibility … selected Baylor over Auburn

Personal: Son of Jocelyn Crawford … undecided on major