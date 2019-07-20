Baylor and Tech Have Mixed Emotions About Leaving AT&T Stadium

WACO, Texas – For the first time since 2008 The Texas Tech vs. Baylor will be played on Campus after a 10-year run in the Dallas/ Fort Worth Area.

The two teams met nine times at AT&T Stadium with Baylor winning six of those, while Tech won their only meeting in the Cotton Bowl.

Baylor Center Sam Tecklenburg, who is from Plano, is going to miss playing the game at Jerry World.

“Personally I liked it here,” he said. “But obviously it’s not going to be here anymore. It will be cool that it’s at home this year but it was always cool, to come and play them here.”

Of course The Big 12 Championship will be played under the big top in Arlington and Texas Tech’s Jordyn Brooks still has designs on playing a game at AT&T Stadium this year.

“We’ll be back here next year,” he said. “Maybe not against Baylor, but we’ll be back here. It was fun. it’s always fun to play here in the cowboys Stadium. It’s my favorite team by the way, so any time I get a chance to come in here and play, I try to do my best.”

Baylor held a 9-3 advantage over Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium, including a 5-game win streak from 2011 to 2015.