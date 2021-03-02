Baylor Athletics Health and Safety Protocol to remain in effect

WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics has stated its current health and safety protocol will remain in effect.
Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades sent out a statement on Tuesday evening:
“At this time, face-covering requirements and reduced capacity for Baylor Athletics venues remain in effect, as the University’s leadership and Health Management Team are taking today’s announcement under advisement. As always, the health and well-being of the Baylor Family — our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans — are of primary importance. We will continue to monitor the ongoing circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and comply with recommendations of the University, Big 12 Conference, and the NCAA.”– Mack Rhoades
