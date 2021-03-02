Baylor Athletics Health and Safety Protocol to remain in effect

MORGANTOWN -- The Baylor Men's basketball team outlasted West Virginia 94-89 in overtime on Tuesday afternoon at WVU Coliseum earning them their first conference title since 1950.

The Bears raced out to a 12-2 lead before WVU battled their way back in cutting a double-digit lead down to just one, as the Bears took a 4-point lead into the locker room at the half.