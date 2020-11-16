WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics reports one new case of COVID-19 this week.
- Total Active cases = 1
- Asymptomatic cases = 0
- Symptomatic cases = 1
- New cases since last week (11/9) = 1
- Total number of cases being monitored = 4
- Total Positive cases = 141 (since June 1)
Baylor Athletics says they will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”
Source: Baylor Athletics