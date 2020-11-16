LIVE NOW /
Baylor Athletics reports one new case of COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics reports one new case of COVID-19 this week.

  • Total Active cases = 1
    • Asymptomatic cases = 0
    • Symptomatic cases = 1
  • New cases since last week (11/9) = 1
  • Total number of cases being monitored = 4
  • Total Positive cases = 141 (since June 1)

Baylor Athletics says they will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

Source: Baylor Athletics

