Baylor Athletics reports one new case of COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics continues to release weekly updates of positive COVID-19 tests.

As of November 23:

Total Active cases = 1 Asymptomatic cases = 1 Symptomatic cases = 0



New cases since last week (11/16) = 1

Total number of cases being monitored = 10

Total Positive cases = 142 (since June 1)

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

For more information, you can visit baylorbears.com/reunited.

Source: Baylor Athletics