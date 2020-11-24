Baylor Athletics reports one new case of COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics continues to release weekly updates of positive COVID-19 tests.
As of November 23:
- Total Active cases = 1
- Asymptomatic cases = 1
- Symptomatic cases = 0
- New cases since last week (11/16) = 1
- Total number of cases being monitored = 10
- Total Positive cases = 142 (since June 1)
Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”
For more information, you can visit baylorbears.com/reunited.
Source: Baylor Athletics