Baylor Athletics reports three new cases of COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics has reported three new cases of COVID-19 this week.

As of September 21, there are four active cases – two symptomatic and two asymptomatic. There are 18 cases being monitored, with a total of 91 positive cases since June 1.

Baylor Athletics says it will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

Source: Baylor Athletics