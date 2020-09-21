Baylor Athletics reports three new cases of COVID-19

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics has reported three new cases of COVID-19 this week.

As of September 21, there are four active cases – two symptomatic and two asymptomatic. There are 18 cases being monitored, with a total of 91 positive cases since June 1.

Baylor Athletics says it will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

Source: Baylor Athletics

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Cosmos

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected