Baylor Baseball Drops Series Opener with Oral Roberts

WACO, Texas — Baylor dropped their series opener to Oral Roberts 7-3 on Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.

Nine walks and six errors proved to be too much for the Bears to overcome as Paul Dickens only went 3.2 innings with seven strikeouts and seven walks.

Chase Wehsener staked Baylor to an early 1-0 lead, before TCU transfer Adam Ovideo delivers a 2-RBI double in the following inning to put the Eagles in front.

After Ricky Martinez tied the game at 2 in the 5th, Oral Roberts responded with a four run frame in the 6th, that was too much for the Bears to Overcome.