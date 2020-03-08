Baylor Baseball Evens Series with 8-6 win over Cal Poly

San Luis Obispo, California — Baylor evened their series with Cal Poly after an 8-6 win over the Mustangs on Saturday evening.
Baylor erased an early 1-0 deficit before falling down 4-1 in the 4th after a bases-clearing double off the bat of Cal Poly’s Bradlee Beasly.
Once again the Bears would respond with a four-run fifth plating all four runs with two-outs capped by Nick Loftin’s RBI single to take the 5-4 lead.
The Bears added single-runs in the 7th, 8th and 9th to take home the 8-6 win.
Baylor will go for the series win on Sunday at 3:00pm Central time.