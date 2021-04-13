Baylor Baseball Gets 4-1 Midweek win over Sam Houston State

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – An impressive start from true freshman Cam Caley and a late home run by second-year freshman Tre Richardson propelled Baylor to its 4-1 win over Sam Houston on Tuesday at Don Sanders Stadium in Huntsville, Texas. The Bears (22-11) swept the season series against the Bearkats (15-16).

Caley had a career day after throwing five scoreless innings while allowing only two hits and striking out four.

The Bears struck in the first inning after Richardson got things going with a two-out double down the left field line. Fifth-year senior Andy Thomas followed Richardson with an RBI-single to bring him home and make it 1-0.

After that run in the opening frame, both teams were held scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when Sam Houston struck with a leadoff home run to right field to tie things up at 1-1.

The Bears took back the lead in the eighth after second-year freshman Jared McKenzie got on with a two-out double and Richardson followed up by crushing a two-run shot to give Baylor the 3-1 advantage.

BU added an insurance run in the ninth, as fifth-year senior closer Luke Boyd (8) shut the door once again with his Big 12-leading eighth save of the year. Fifth-year senior Jimmy Winston (5-2) picked up his team-leading fifth win of the season. Sam Houston’s Steven Beard (0-2) was tabbed with the loss.

NOTES

• Baylor swept the season series against Sam Houston.

• BU is now 3-8 away from Baylor Ballpark.

• The Bears are 6-1 in midweek games.

• Thomas has 38 RBI on the season, setting a new career-high.

• Caley finished with career highs in innings pitched (5) and strikeouts (4).

• Winston picked up his team-leading and career high-tying fifth win on the season.

• Richardson finished 2-for-4 after hitting his second career home run and eighth double of the season.

• McKenzie ended the night 2-for-4 with a run scored.

QUOTE FROM COACH ROD

“(Cam Caley) It was by far the best outing he’s had and that’s the kid we saw when we recruiting him. Just getting the ball, throwing strikes with three different pitches, I was really impressed with what he did. At the beginning of the season, he didn’t have the best outings and we were trying to figure out what was going on but all of a sudden something clicked. I’ve seen a change in him in the last couple days of practice and watching him come out today was pretty impressive.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor continues its road trip with a three-game series against Kansas beginning on Friday, April 16 at 6 p.m. CT in Lawrence.

To stay up to date throughout the season on all things Baylor baseball, follow the team on Facebook (Baylor Baseball), Twitter (@BaylorBaseball) and Instagram (@BaylorBaseball).