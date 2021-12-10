WACO, Texas – Baylor Baseball released its complete 2022 schedule on Friday, as announced by seventh-year head coach Steve Rodriguez.

The Bears will play 32 of their 52 regular-season games in Waco – including conference series against TCU, Kansas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. Baylor will also participate in the Shriners Children’s College Classic on March 4-6 in Houston against UCLA, Tennessee and LSU.

A combined 22 games against ten NCAA Tournament teams line Baylor’s 2022 ledger. The Bears are in search of their 22nd all-time trip to the postseason and first since 2019.

Baylor returns four 2021 All-Big 12 selections to the 2022 squad – including sophomore outfielder Jared McKenzie, a first-team all-conference choice and All-American a year ago. Second-team All-Big 12 left-hander Tyler Thomas returns for his fifth season alongside honorable mention picks in junior shortstop Jack Pineda and sophomore second baseman Tre Richardson.

Baylor opens the year with a seven-game homestand at Baylor Ballpark, welcoming Big Ten foe Maryland on February 18-20, before hosting Houston Baptist for a midweek tilt on February 22. Duke comes to town on February 25-27, preceding Baylor’s first road trip of the year.

The Bears head to Houston for the Shriners Children’s College Classic to take on three formidable opponents in UCLA, Tennessee and LSU on March 4-6. The Volunteers reached the 2021 College World Series after besting the Tigers in the Knoxville Super Regional. The Bruins eliminated BU in the 2019 Los Angeles Regional, the Bears’ most recent postseason appearance.

After a road contest on March 9 at Abilene Christian, Baylor returns home to host Columbia for a three-game set on March 11-13. Another road midweek at Sam Houston on March 15 serves as Baylor’s final tune-up before conference play begins.

The Bears start up league action by hosting TCU on March 18-20, then mix in a midweek matchup with UTSA on March 22. Baylor travels to Oklahoma for a three-game series on March 25-27, then a clash with UT Arlington on March 29 rounds out Baylor’s ledger for the month.

In April, Baylor hosts East Tennessee State during its off-weekend from Big 12 play on April 1-3. The Bears then go north to Dallas Baptist on April 5, before heading to West Virginia on April 8-10. A road trip to Texas State on April 12 completes BU’s five-game road stretch, with Kansas making a visit to Baylor Ballpark on April 14-16.

Lamar and Sam Houston come to Waco for midweek showdowns on April 18 and 19, respectively. The Bears then take on Texas in Austin on April 22-24, before returning home for a midweek bout with Incarnate Word on April 26.

A three-game set against Texas Tech on April 29-May 1 leads the Bears into the culminating month of the regular season, as Tarleton heads to Waco on May 3. After an idle weekend for final exams, BU hits the road for a series at Kansas State on May 13-15.

Baylor rounds things out against Stephen F. Austin on May 17, ahead of its final home series of the year against Oklahoma State on May 19-21.

The 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship is scheduled for May 25-29 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. NCAA Regionals will begin the first weekend of June, followed by Super Regionals, with the 2022 College World Series set for June 17-27 in Omaha, Neb., at TD Ameritrade Park.

All series dates and times are subject to change. Ticket information will be released at a later date.

Source: Baylor Athletics