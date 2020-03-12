Baylor Baseball team in self-quarantine following California road trip

WACO, Texas – Baylor University has issued a self-quarantine directive to its baseball team and staff after learning that three TSA agents in San Jose, California, who had indirect contact with the team, coaches and travel party earlier this week, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The precautionary 14-day quarantine period dates back the team’s arrival in Waco from California on Monday, March 9, and will continue through Sunday, March 22. The team will self-quarantine in Waco or at their permanent residence. All team activities have been suspended during the interim period.

At this time, baseball student-athletes, coaches and staff appear to be asymptomatic for the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

In response to the national outbreak of the coronavirus, the Big 12 Conference announced earlier today that all regular season competition for teams in all sports has been suspended through Sunday, March 29, as a precaution related to the coronavirus.

The Baylor baseball team was in San Luis Obispo, California, for a three-game series with Cal Poly March 6-8.

The team played Dallas Baptist on Wednesday in a home game and also hosted a spring break camp during the week. After receiving guidance from the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and campus medical staff, it was determined that fans and camp participants would be at low-risk for any impact to their health.

Source: Baylor Athletics