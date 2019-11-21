Baylor Basketball Set For Myrtle Beach Invitational

WACO, Texas — Baylor will play three games over a four day span at the Myrtle Beach Invitational starting with Ohio on Thursday at 3:30pm.

In their three games this year Baylor has trailed for only 3:39 of 120:00 game time this season, and never by more than 3 points. But against Washington and Texas State the Bears let double-digit leads be erased, so finishing will be a key for them this weekend.

“Definitely we’ve talked about it,” Head Coach Scott Drew said. “I don’t know if you ever find causes until you show you can do it. Against Central Arkansas I like how that game went a lot better and hopefully we can get more games like that but when you have opportunities against quality teams to extend the lead or build into the lead you have to do it.”

The Bears will look to build on their regular season success under Drew, entering this tournament 33-12 in regular-season tournaments during the Scott Drew era.