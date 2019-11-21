Baylor Blocking Out Championship Talk, While They Prepare for Texas

WACO, Texas — The 14th Ranked Baylor Bears can punch their ticket to the programs first Big 12 Championship game with a win over Texas, on Saturday.

Matt Rhule is not spending any time talking to his team about Championships with a Texas team coming to town that Baylor has not beat since 2014.

“If we make this game about senior day if we make it about getting to a championship game will lose,” Rhule said, “If we make it just simply about playing our best football then we have a really good chance to play well.”

In order for the Bears to play well they will have to run the ball much better rushing for just 31 yards against Texas in 2017 and 88 a year ago.

“We’ve worked hard to try to come up with answers for our players where they can go out and make plays,” Rhule said. “There are some games where scheme can win. To me, we just have to let our players be in good position and let the Denzel’s and the Fleeks’ and the Platts, Tyquan’s, Lovetts the Hastys, Ebners, let those guys go out and play.”

Baylor will try to notch a win on senior day something that also has not been done since 2004.