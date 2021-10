FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2014, file photo, the Baylor University logo is displayed on the football field at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The NCAA infractions committee said Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, that its years-long investigation into the Baylor sexual assault scandal would result in four years probation and other sanctions, though the “unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not violate NCAA rules. (AP Photo/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP, File)

WACO, TX- Baylor Football just keeps on winning and moving up the Top 25 chart.

The Bears came from behind on Saturday to take down Texas 31-24 and improve to 7-1 on the season.

The Bears are continuing to climb the AP chart week by week!