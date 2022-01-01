NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Baylor Bears beat the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl 21-7. At the end of the first quarter, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was carted off the field, after suffering a lower body injury, and he returned to the sideline on crutches.

Freshman quarterback Luke Altmyer took over under center for the Rebels, and they only scored one touchdown the entire game. It marks Baylor’s first Sugar Bowl victory since 1957, and it’s the first time in program history the Bears have won 12 games.