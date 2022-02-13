COLLEGE STATION, TX — On Super Bowl Sunday, Kim Mulkey and the No. 14 LSU Tigers played their first game in Texas, since Mulkey was hired as their head coach. In Mulkey’s 21-year tenure at Baylor, the Lady Bears won three National Championships, after inheriting a 7-20 team for her inaugural season.

Even though Mulkey is no longer coaching in Waco, Baylor fans still adore her as if she never left, which speaks volumes of the Naismith Hall of Famer’s high character. Baylor fans mailed her a shirt that said “SIC’EM COACH KIM” in LSU colors, and said they’d be wearing those shirts at the LSU vs. Texas A&M game.

“We’re big Kim Mulkey fans and we work at the Baylor stadium and we’ve watched her for years,” Deanne Jordan said. “We brainstormed when we decided to come to the game, what would represent us as Baylor/Kim Mulkey fans, so that’s where the idea came from. We’re very happy for her and she’s very happy where she’s at and to go home, we all understand, everybody wants to go home, and it is a good opportunity for us to come support her and show we still love her.”

Mulkey appreciated the kind gesture, so she brought a piece of the bayou to share with fans: 200 mini King Cakes.

“It’s Super Bowl Sunday and LSU is not their school or their team. But when you spend 21 years of your life invested in an institution, a community and a city, you make lots of friends and those friends are lasting and those friends are forever,” Kim Mulkey said. “It’s much bigger than basketball, and as you saw today, they did wear the LSU colors. I thought some of the neatest shirts were “SIC’EM COACH KIM” in the LSU purple and gold. I brought all of them King Cake. I had 200 King Cakes, miniature King Cakes made, because if they’re going to make the effort to come support the LSU Tigers, I just wanted to show them my appreciation for the lasting, lasting friendships.”