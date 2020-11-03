Baylor Football Hits The Polls During NCAA Off Day

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO — The Baylor Bears took a break from their preparations for Iowa State to exercise their right to vote, on Tuesday.

The events this summer led to a lot of discussions on social issues and led to legislation around college athletics mandating an off day today.

“We’ve talked about it quite a bit all the way back to quarantine time,” Aranda said of the importance of voting. “I know leading up to this in outside moments we’ve talked about it. A fair amount of our team is registered and they pay attention to what’s going on outside of our little football bubble, and I’m appreciative of that. I think we should be that way and we should know what’s going on. They’ve got some opinions and it’s always great to hear all of it.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected