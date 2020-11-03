Baylor Football Hits The Polls During NCAA Off Day

WACO — The Baylor Bears took a break from their preparations for Iowa State to exercise their right to vote, on Tuesday.

The events this summer led to a lot of discussions on social issues and led to legislation around college athletics mandating an off day today.

“We’ve talked about it quite a bit all the way back to quarantine time,” Aranda said of the importance of voting. “I know leading up to this in outside moments we’ve talked about it. A fair amount of our team is registered and they pay attention to what’s going on outside of our little football bubble, and I’m appreciative of that. I think we should be that way and we should know what’s going on. They’ve got some opinions and it’s always great to hear all of it.”