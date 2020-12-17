Baylor Football Lands Handful on All-Big 12 List

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Senior return man Trestan Ebner was named the 2020 Big 12 Conference Special Teams Player of the Year, while junior defensive back Jalen Pitre was named First Team All-Big 12, the league announced Thursday.

Ebner finished the season second in the Big 12 in kick return average (32.2) and first kick return touchdowns with his two in the season opener against Kansas. The Tyler, Texas native was fourth in the Big 12 in all-purpose yards with 116.3 per game, a majority of those coming in the return game. He became the first BU player to win the award since its inception in 2005. He joins Daniel Sepulveda who won it in 2006.

Pitre ended his junior campaign 13th in the Big 12 in tackles per game with 6.7, while leading the team in total tackles with 60 and tackles-for-loss with 13. He was also third in the Big 12 and 28th nationally in tackles-for-loss per game (1.44). In addition, Pitre was third on the team in sacks with 2.5 and the first Baylor player to have two interception returns for TD in same season.

Additionally, Second Team All-Big 12 honors included Ebner, junior wide receiver RJ Sneed (39 catches, 497 yards, three TDs) and junior linebacker Terrel Bernard (55 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks).

Seven earned honorable mention distinction, senior defensive end William Bradley-King, sophomore linebacker Dillon Doyle, Ebner as a running back, redshirt sophomore kicker John Mayers, junior defensive back Christian Morgan, Pitre as the defensive player of the year and junior defensive back J.T. Woods.

Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year

Trestan Ebner (Kick Returner/Punt Returner, Sr.)

First Team All-Big 12

Jalen Pitre (Defensive Back, Jr.)

Second Team All-Big 12

Terrel Bernard (Linebacker, Jr.)

Trestan Ebner (Kick Returner/Punt Returner, Sr.)

RJ Sneed (Wide Receiver, Jr.)

Honorable Mention All-Big 12

William Bradley-King (Defensive Line, Sr.)

Dillon Doyle (Linebacker, So.)

Trestan Ebner (Running Back, Sr.)

John Mayers (Kicker, R-So.)

Christian Morgan (Defensive Back, Jr.)

Jalen Pitre – received votes for Defensive Player of the Year (Defensive Back, Jr.)

J.T. Woods – (Defensive Back, Jr.)